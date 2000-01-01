It's so lovely when it arrives...



But you always forget about those damn fly's and shit!





Tried to do some fake lightning with lightshafts and stuff to set the mood.

Probably quite heavy and not very mobile-friendly.

Note. You need a modern browser that supports WebGL for this to run the way it is intended.

For example. Google Chrome 9+ or Firefox 4+.



(If you are already using one of those browsers and it's still not running, it's possible that you

have old blacklisted GPU drivers. Try updating the drivers for your graphic card.

Or try to set a '--ignore-gpu-blacklist' switch for the browser.)

(C) OutsideOfSociety 2015.